[용산사진관] 멕시코 명절, 죽은 자들의 날 '카트리나 퍼레이드'

People take part in the annual Day of the Dead Catrina parade in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Claudia Rosel) '죽은 자들의 날'은 매년 10월 31일부터 11월 2일까지 죽은 이들을 기리는 멕시코 명절이다. 멕시코인들은 세상을 떠난 이들이 1년에 한 번 가족과 친구를 만나러 세상에 내려온다고 믿어 10월 말일에 제단을 마련한 뒤 11월 1일에는 죽은 아이들을, 11월 2일에는 죽은 어른들을 위해 기도를 올린다. People take part in the annual Day of the Dead Catrina parade in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Claudia Rosel) Drag artists apply makeup for the Day of the Dead Catrina parade in Mexico City, Sunday, October. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Claudia Rosel) People take part in the annual Day of the Dead Catrina parade in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Claudia Rosel) People take part in the annual Day of the Dead Catrina parade in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Claudia Rosel) People take part in the annual Day of the Dead Catrina parade in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Claudia Rosel) 김용학 기자 yhkim@sportsworldi.com [ⓒ 세계비즈앤스포츠월드 & sportsworldi.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]